Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 522.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 88,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 6,123,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,517. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

