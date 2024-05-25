Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $13.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $809.73. 1,621,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $742.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $816.87.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.88.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

