Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,966 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.35. 3,818,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,756. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

