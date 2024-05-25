Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 61,027 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,027 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 32,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,475,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,951,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,182,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 22,578,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,365,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.