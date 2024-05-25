Jon Ayotte Sells 759 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $18,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06.

EVER stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 333,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,665. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 206.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth $211,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

