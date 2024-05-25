JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average is $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

