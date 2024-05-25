JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 582,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,995 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,721 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1449 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

