JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2,217.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.44. 4,039,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,822. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

