Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.48. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Jumbo Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

