JUST Price Tops $0.0313 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. JUST has a total market cap of $310.26 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JUST

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

