Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Shares Down 16.9%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) traded down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 22,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,078% from the average session volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Kidoz Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -1.60.
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
