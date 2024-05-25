Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. 9,614,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,028,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.