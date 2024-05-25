Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,562,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $4.75 on Friday, hitting $391.99. The company had a trading volume of 143,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,288. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.33 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

