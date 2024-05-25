KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.97. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

