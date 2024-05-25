Macquarie Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $285.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.39.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $321.60 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 129.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 284.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,858 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.2% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

