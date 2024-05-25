Macquarie Upgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JHX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE JHX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,532,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 357.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 102,923 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

