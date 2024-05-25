Manta Network (MANTA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37.52 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00002487 BTC on exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $430.74 million and $37.52 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.76064095 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $48,502,362.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

