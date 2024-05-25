MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) Trading 1.1% Higher

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 46,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,064,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
MariaDB Trading Up 2.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
About MariaDB
MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MariaDB
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for MariaDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariaDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.