Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 153,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. 5,982,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,284. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.