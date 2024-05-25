MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Trading Down 11.5%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Trading Down 11.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.
