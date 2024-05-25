Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,368 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Micron Technology worth $199,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $129.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,028,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,198,323. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

