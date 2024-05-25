Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Shares Down 1.4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.54. 29,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 8,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.