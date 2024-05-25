Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Shares Up 0.4%

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.
About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF
The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.
