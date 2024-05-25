NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.73.

NTAP stock opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $116.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

