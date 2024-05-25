Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 72,982 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 581.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

PEP stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,447,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

