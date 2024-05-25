Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 166.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,594. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.92 and its 200-day moving average is $193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

