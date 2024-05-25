Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,688,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

