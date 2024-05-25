Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,748. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

