Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1,584.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,451 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 488,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,050,000 after purchasing an additional 421,887 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

