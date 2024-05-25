Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $738,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 969,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EEM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,986,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,484,713. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

