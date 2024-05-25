Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.67. 2,576,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

