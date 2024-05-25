Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

