Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWM traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $205.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,520,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,506,617. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

