Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,142 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $80,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Netflix by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $646.75. 2,613,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,323. The firm has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.45. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $652.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.