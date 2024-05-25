Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $109.33 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,653 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $109,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.33 and a 200 day moving average of $286.86. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

