Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $95.15 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $95,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.57. 1,157,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

