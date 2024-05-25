Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 101,776 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 101,776 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $102,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.69. 2,360,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,211. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

