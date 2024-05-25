Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,286 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $72,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

JCI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. 4,468,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

