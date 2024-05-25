Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 726,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 758,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Up 10.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 50.54% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

