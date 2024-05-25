Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.04. 2,845,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,833. The stock has a market cap of $610.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.