Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.46. 119,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 119,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.