Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCOGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.46. 119,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 119,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

