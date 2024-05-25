Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.46. 119,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 119,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.