Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 39,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 68,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.