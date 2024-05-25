Objectivity Squared LLC Invests $1.13 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $532.15. 1,901,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $535.74. The company has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.