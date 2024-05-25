OMG Network (OMG) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $102.91 million and $16.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00055756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

