Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,551 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

NYSE:CXT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,335. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

