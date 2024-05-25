Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.40. 225,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $269.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.34 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

