Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares during the period. Option Care Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $151,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 871,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

