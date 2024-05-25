Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,829 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,117. The stock has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.89. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

