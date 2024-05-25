Orchid Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $100.78 million and $15.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10068797 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $16,578,549.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

