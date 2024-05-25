Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Increased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,175. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.